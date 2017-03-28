Motorola released the Moto X Pure two years ago, as the North American equivalent of the Moto X Style. It was released about a month before the release of Android 6.0 Marshmallow, and received the update about two months later. Motorola doesn't seem to care about fast updates these days, so it should be no surprise that the Moto X Pure is still waiting for Android 7.0/7.1 Nougat.
Motorola sent out the following message to some Moto X Pure owners in the United States, indicating a soak test will be released very soon:
Thanks for your interest in providing fast feedback about the upcoming software opportunity for the Moto X Pure. We rely on feedback from actual end-users to make the final determination about the readiness of our software.
If you decide to take part and if you qualify, you will receive software in advance of most owners. We would appreciate your quick feedback via a private community we will provide. We will also distribute one or more surveys to get your evaluation of the process and the software.
If this sounds good, please confirm that you wish to take part by completing this short registration form. (Although it is a few pages long it should take only a minute or two to complete.)
Thanks!
If you're not aware, soak tests are software updates that are released to a small amount of testers before a full rollout. As Motorola has already confirmed that the Moto X Pure will be updated to Nougat, this is likely a soak test for a 7.0 update.
- Thanks:
- Anonymous Armadillo
Comments