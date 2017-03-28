Watching HTC release phones is almost as frustrating as Google's current messenger app situation. After two years of incremental releases to the company's 'HTC One' lineup, many considered last year's HTC 10 to be a great phone (besides being rather expensive at launch). The company followed up this year with the HTC U Ultra and HTC U Play, neither of which has received positive reviews.

Over the past few months, there has been rumors that HTC was working on yet another flagship device for 2017, codenamed 'Ocean'. According to VentureBeat, this one will be powered by the new Snapdragon 835 processor - the same one the North American Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus models are expected to use. It is also expected to have a 5.5" WQHD (2560x1440) display, a 12-megapixel back camera, a 16-megapixel front camera, a microSD card slot, and Android 7.1 (with the Sense 9 skin). Its launch name will simply be the 'HTC Ultra.'

Like the HTC U Ultra and its ticker display, the Ultra will also have a gimmick - sensors in the device frame that can detect squeezing or swiping along the edges. These actions can be mapped to various apps or actions.

The phone is expected to be officially announced in mid to late April, with a full global release in early May. Hopefully this phone will be a much bigger success than the U Ultra, but I'm not counting on it.