Here we are again with some more banks/credit unions added to Android Pay's list of friendlies. We've hit the point where most of the major banks and cards are supported, and now there's a huge list of 51 new institutions that can take advantage of contactless payments.
Without further ado, here's the list:
- 1st MidAmerica Credit Union
- Alabama State Employees Credit Union
- Allegiance Credit Union
- American State Bank
- Andigo CU
- Bank Rhode Island
- Brookline Bank
- Capital Educators Federal Credit Union
- Citizens National Bank of Cheboygan
- Collins Community CU
- Consumers National Bank
- Delta Community Credit Union
- Direct Federal Credit Union
- Dollar Bank
- East Idaho Credit Union
- Educational Systems Federal Credit Union
- Fairport Savings Bank
- First American State Bank
- First Central State Bank
- First Entertainment CU
- First Exchange Bank
- First Ipswich Bank
- First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust
- First National Bank of Elkhart
- First National Bank of Shiner
- First Northern Bank of Wyoming
- First Savings Bank
- FNB Bank, Inc.
- Freedom First Federal Credit Union
- Gulf Coast Community Federal Credit Union
- Hanmi Bank
- Highland Bank
- Houston Texas Fire Fighters Federal Credit Union
- Metro Credit Union
- Middlesex Savings Bank
- MountainCrest Credit Union
- MWD Federal Credit Union
- Neches FCU
- Northland Area Federal Credit Union
- Olympia Federal Savings
- Roanoke Valley Community Credit Union
- Skyone Federal Credit Union
- STAR Financial Bank
- Texas Tech Federal Credit Union
- TexasBank
- United American Bank
- Valwood Park Federal Credit Union
- Washington Area Teachers Federal Credit Union
- Washington First Bank
- Western States Bank
- Willis Credit Union
If you're a member of any of these, you should now be able to add your debit card in the Android Pay app. Some banks, like USAA (gr), require a bit of a workaround to get your card up and running. After that, you just need find places with NFC terminals that accept Google's contactless payment solution. Go have fun, but don't leave your wallet at home just yet.
