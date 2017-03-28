The Google Home and Google Wifi are about to land in a new country all across the ocean: the United Kingdom. After being exclusively available in the USA since their launch last year, both of Google's new gadgets will expand to their second official territory.

Google made the announcement today, focusing on everything you can do with the Home and Wifi, including asking questions, playing media, and controlling your home with the former and setting up mesh networks with the latter. It also said that it has been working with several partners in the UK to bring more local apps and services to the Home and Assistant. For example, the news briefing can contain info from the BBC, The Guardian, The Financial Times, The Sun, The Telegraph, Huffington Post, Sky News, Sky Sports, and others, while the music playback can launch live radio from the BBC.

There are also "a few British treats" hidden. Google says you should try asking Home about its hobbies and favorite foods. The answers should be fun and locally relevant. In addition, the Assistant support page on Google Home has been updated to say that it's now compatible with both American and British English.

If you're eager to grab a Home or a Wifi in the UK, you have to wait until April 6. The Google Home will sell for £129 on the Google Store, Argos, Dixons, John Lewis, Maplin, and will later come to EE. You can also customize it with colored fabric bases (teal, orange, purple) for £18 and metal ones (white, black, copper) for £36.

As for the Google Wifi, it will be sold for £129 for a 1-pack and £229 for a 2-pack from the Google Store, Argos, Dixons, John Lewis, Maplin, and will come later to Amazon.

The preorder pages are up on the Google Store so you can join the waitlist and be notified when they're finally available. You can find the links below.