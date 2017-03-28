In continuing its crusade to bring Snapchat-like features to its repertoire of applications, Facebook has taken to its blog to announce some new features to main app itself. Users will be able to use and share a variety of camera effects, 24-hour Stories, or send photos to specific friends with Direct.

Introduce yourself to the Facebook Camera, which will reside in the top left corner of the app or a right swipe from the News Feed. You can use masks, frames, and filters to "let your camera do the talking." Some of those masks are correlated to new and upcoming movies, like Alien: Covenant, Power Rangers, and Despicable Me 3. Some of the new effects are also dynamic or stylistic (in case you wanted to do that).

Stories is making its way from Instagram over to the Facebook app, wherein you can share a collection of photos and videos that will sit atop the News Feed — because that needs to be more cluttered. Simply add a new entry from the Story bar up near the top of the app so all of your friends can see the world through your eyes.

Lastly, we have Direct, a method by which users may share specific photos or videos with certain friends. Like Stories, these last only a limited time and those who can see them may only be view/reply to them once.

Facebook plans to add the ability to make and use custom frames and effects. The goal, apparently, is "for the camera to be a home to hundreds of dynamic and fun effects that give you new ways to connect with friends, family, and your community" — because the app needs more stuff crammed into it.