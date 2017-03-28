The news has been abuzz for a couple of days in the Middle Eastern region, but it has now been made official, press release and all: Amazon has reached an agreement to acquire SOUQ.com.

For those of you who don't live in the Middle East and haven't heard of SOUQ (which means "market" in Arabic), you can think of it as India's Flipkart maybe or well, Amazon, but serving a few local countries in the region: UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and also shipping to Bahrain, Oman, and Qatar. It has made a name for itself as one of the leading online retailers for shopping for clothes, electronics, beauty products, home items, sports equipment, baby products, and more. It currently offers more than 8.4 million products and is visited over 45 million times per month.

This acquisition looks like the perfect way for Amazon to set its foot in the Middle Eastern market where it still doesn't have any official presence. The press release is light on details: the price of the acquisition isn't disclosed though numbers around the $1 Billion were rumored earlier, there's no exact timeline but it says the deal should close in 2017, and there aren't specific details about what will happen to SOUQ.com after it's done. Will the site keep its brand and continue to operate independently or will it switch to a local Amazon site serving each country? I'd wager the second option, but that isn't clear yet.

What is known though is that both parties seem excited about their synergistic combination of powers. Amazon SVP Russ Grandinetti said, "We're looking forward to both learning from and supporting them with Amazon technology and global resources. And together, we’ll work hard to provide the best possible service for millions of customers in the Middle East." And SOUQ's CEO Ronaldo Mouchawar shared the same enthusiasm, "By becoming part of the Amazon family, we'll be able to vastly expand our delivery capabilities and customer selection much faster, as well as continue Amazon's great track record of empowering sellers."

If that means being able to purchase more products from Amazon in the region without having to ship them over from the other side of the world, color me excited.