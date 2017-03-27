The Samsung Galaxy Note7 was one of the most disastrous product launches in recent memory. After launching to rave reviews, reports of the phone catching fire started to appear, eventually causing Samsung to conduct a global recall. Shortly after, Samsung started selling a 'safe' Note7, only for that model to start catching fire as well. Another global recall was initiated.

Samsung later brought in two independent companies to help investigate the problem, and uncovered distinct problems with both the original and re-released models. Now, instead of throwing millions of new and old Note7s in landfills, Samsung will start selling a refurbished Note7 soon. This was already rumored, but now it has been confirmed.

Details of the refurb model are scarce, but it is rumored to include a smaller battery to prevent overheating. Samsung says it will work with local regulators and carriers to sell the device. Hopefully the company will share more details soon, including availability and price.