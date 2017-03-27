Sharing your location with friends and family can be extremely helpful in some situations. Google Maps started rolling out location sharing a few days ago, and now Facebook has added a similar feature to Facebook Messenger.

It's pretty simple to use - just press the new location icon in a conversation, and you can share your location with the recipient for 60 minutes (Google Maps lets you choose how long you share your location). You can stop sharing your location at any time, and there's a small clock that shows how much time is left.

Facebook says the feature is rolling out globally at the moment, for both iOS and Android. Let us know if you have it in the comments below.