Bezel-less phones are, if the internet is to be believed, the actual next big thing. And as we know, Andy Rubin is currently at the helm of a stealthy startup (gagging sounds) that is building said Big Thing. Now, thanks to a tweet published by Mr. Rubin himself just a few minutes ago, you can see it - albeit just a corner. Neat-o.
I will break down some of my thoughts and observations based on this photo.
- It is a phone
- It is of a size that seems to fit in a human hand
- There is not much - barely any, even! - bezel around the display
- At least the top-right corner, I cannot speak to other corners, which may contain allthebezels.jpg
- There probably isn't room for a front-facing camera up there (dumb!)
- There does seem to be a speaker grille-like-thing in the middle
- I can see a button, maybe a volume rocker?
- That looks like a lovely floral wallpaper, Andy
- This photo was taken at 1:57 PM - probably
- What is "LTE+"? (apparently it's just LTE Advanced)
- Charge your battery
That, I think, covers the bases. Andy says he hopes it will be in the hands of more people, so I think we can confirm that they plan to distribute a product.
Thank you for tuning in to the latest episode of Smartphone News.
I'm really excited about how this is shaping up. Eager to get it in more people's hands... pic.twitter.com/LRzQCFSKTm
— Andy Rubin (@Arubin) March 27, 2017
- Source:
Comments