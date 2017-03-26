Google can't seem to make up its mind - at least when it comes to Chrome's New Tab Page. It received a massive change in Chrome 54, and was further altered in Chrome 56. Now, once again, the page has been updated in Chrome Dev 59.



Left: Chrome 57; Center, Right: Chrome Dev 59

As you can see in the screenshots above, the new design ditches the massive the Google logo in favor of a small G icon in the search bar. This makes the rest of the New Tab Page more accessible - including recommendations and recent downloads/bookmarks. If you don't have this redesign, make sure the #ntp-google-g- in-omnibox flag is enabled.

It's a bit strange that Google is working on two different redesigns at the moment, the other being the 'Chrome Home' revamp, but neither are guaranteed to ship in the final Chrome 59 release. You can grab Chrome Dev from the Play Store below, or download the latest version from APKMirror.