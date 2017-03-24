The minimalist American watchmaker Movado announced a few weeks ago it was going to release an Android Wear watch, but it neglected to offer up any pictures of the device. Now it's officially unveiled. The Movado Connect looks exactly how you'd expect a smartwatch from Movado to look.

The announcement was made at Baseworld 2017, but there aren't a lot of details right now. It has an edge-to-edge crystal face with an always-on display (that could mean AMOLED). The above image makes it look bezel-free, but that render might be a little overly kind. See below for a more accurate depiction. It has very clean lines and Movado's signature Museum dial. Of course, you can change the face to whatever you want.

The lugs flow smoothly into the band, sort of like the ZenWatch 3. That probably means non-standard band attachments. The Connect will come in five men's styles and will launch this fall starting at $495.