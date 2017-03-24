Who would have thought Baseworld 2017 would be such a hotbed of smartwatch news? This appears to be the year traditional fashion brands hop on the Android Wear bandwagon in a big way. The latest addition is Tommy Hilfiger and the TH24/7You. Yes, that's really the name, and yes, it's terrible.
So, what do we know about this watch? Well, we know that it exists (or will exist) and that it has a bad name. The specs are uncertain, but it'll probably be another Snapdragon Wear 2100 watch with Wear 2.0. The design looks nice enough; very similar to the company's mechanical watches. The metal link bands look like they'll be removable, so that means standard lugs and replacement bands.
Introducing the @TommyHilfiger TH24/7You watch powered by #AndroidWear. #Baselworld2017 pic.twitter.com/EiIZMDHgS6
— Android Wear (@AndroidWear) March 24, 2017
We're looking for additional official details, but Wearable.com says it was told the TH24/7You will be priced at $299. The launch window is uncertain, but it'll probably be a few months at least.
