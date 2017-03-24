Who would have thought Baseworld 2017 would be such a hotbed of smartwatch news? This appears to be the year traditional fashion brands hop on the Android Wear bandwagon in a big way. The latest addition is Tommy Hilfiger and the TH24/7You. Yes, that's really the name, and yes, it's terrible.

So, what do we know about this watch? Well, we know that it exists (or will exist) and that it has a bad name. The specs are uncertain, but it'll probably be another Snapdragon Wear 2100 watch with Wear 2.0. The design looks nice enough; very similar to the company's mechanical watches. The metal link bands look like they'll be removable, so that means standard lugs and replacement bands.

We're looking for additional official details, but Wearable.com says it was told the TH24/7You will be priced at $299. The launch window is uncertain, but it'll probably be a few months at least.