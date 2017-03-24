Alcatel debuts its first device with Prime Exclusive Phones, the Alcatel A30—only $59.99 for Prime members and featuring Android Nougat, a 5” HD display, a quad-core processor, 4G LTE speed, compatibility with Verizon and major GSM carriers, and Alcatel’s two-year device protection warranty

Motorola brings its third device to Prime Exclusive Phones, the Moto G5 Plus, which features a 5.2” Full HD display, fingerprint reader, an octa-core processor, 4G LTE speed, and compatibility with all major U.S. carriers—two variants are available, one with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage for only $184.99 for Prime members, or 4 GB of RAM with 64 GB of internal storage for only $239.99 for Prime members

Incredible pricing is supported by personalized offers and ads, including deals and product recommendations, displayed on the phone’s lock screen

Unlocked smartphones give customers the freedom and flexibility to choose the wireless carrier and service that best fit their needs

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--(NASDAQ: AMZN)—Amazon today announced two new devices joining the roster of Prime Exclusive Phones. Alcatel, a top five mobile smartphone manufacturer in North America, is bringing its first device to the program—the Alcatel A30 for only $59.99 for Prime members, $40 off the full retail price. Motorola’s recently announced Moto G5 Plus will be offered starting at $184.99 for Prime members—that’s at least $45 off the full retail price. These Prime Exclusive Phones are available for pre-order starting today at www.amazon.com/prime-exclusive-phones.

In 2016, Amazon launched Prime Exclusive Phones with BLU and Motorola, offering Prime members incredible discounts on fully featured unlocked Android smartphones. The discounted pricing is supported by personalized offers and ads, including deals and product recommendations, displayed on the phone’s lock screen. The Prime Exclusive BLU R1 HD and Moto G4 remain the #1 and #2 best-selling unlocked phones on Amazon.com since they launched.

“Prime Exclusive Phones consistently rank in our best-sellers list, and are some of the most highly rated unlocked phones available on Amazon—the program has exceeded expectations,” said Laura Orvidas, Vice President, Consumer Electronics, Amazon.com. “Our goal is to give Prime members a wide variety of offers on unlocked phones at affordable prices, so we are thrilled to welcome a new manufacturer, Alcatel, to the program. As we continue to expand Prime Exclusive Phones with the launch of the Alcatel A30 and the Moto G5 Plus, Prime members now have more options to choose from, with a range of prices starting at $49.99.”

“The Alcatel A30 is another example of our commitment to offering best in class smartphone value to our customers,” said Steve Cistulli, President and General Manager for TCL Communication North America. “Adding this device to Amazon’s Prime Exclusive Phones program is an exciting evolution of our relationship and ensures that even more consumers have access to our feature-rich and value-packed smartphones.”

The new Alcatel A30 has a metallic silver frame with a textured back, Android 7.0 Nougat with Google Mobile Services, including Google Maps, Gmail, YouTube, and Google Play. It features a sharp, 5” 720p HD display, directional audio with front-facing speakers, Qualcomm Snapdragon quad-core processor, and 4G LTE speeds. Customers can use the 8 MP rear-facing camera and 5 MP front-facing camera with a variety of camera modes for complete creative control of photos and videos. The Alcatel A30 is simple to use, including gesture controls like tap to wake and flip to mute, features impressive all-day performance, and is available with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage, plus microSD card support for up to 32 GB of additional storage. Like other Alcatel phones, the Alcatel A30 is backed with a two-year device protection warranty.

The Moto G5 Plus has a sleek metal design, Android 7.0 Nougat with Google Mobile Services, including Google Maps, Gmail, YouTube, and the Play Store. It features a fingerprint reader, 5.2” 1080p Full HD display, fast 2.0 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor, and 4G LTE speeds. There is a 12 MP rear-facing camera featuring dual autofocus pixel technology for incredibly fast focus, large f/1.7 aperture perfect for low light photography, and a 5 MP wide angle front-facing camera great for group selfies. The Moto G5 Plus features an all-day battery and TurboPower charges up to 6 hours in 15 minutes. It’s available in two memory variants—2 GB of RAM with 32 GB of internal storage, or 4 GB of RAM with 64 GB of internal storage. Learn more about the Moto G5 Plus here.

The Prime Exclusive Phone single sign-on experience provides Prime members easy access to their Prime benefits through the most popular Amazon apps, including thousands of movies and TV episodes with Prime Video, over two million songs and playlists with Prime Music, photo storage and backup with Prime Photos, unlimited reading with Prime Reading, free two-day shipping on millions of items, and more. Customers also get access to thousands of apps, games and in-app items that are 100% free with Amazon Underground, and can shop a personalized selection of Amazon’s daily deals right from a new home screen widget.

The Alcatel A30 and the Moto G5 Plus can be pre-ordered starting today. Visit www.amazon.com/prime-exclusive-phones for additional information and details about the Prime exclusive offers. Both devices without offers and ads are also available on Amazon to Prime and non-Prime members, at full retail price.

