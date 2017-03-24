You may recall us covering ML Manager, an incredibly easy to use APK extractor tool, earlier this month. APK extractor tools can be incredibly useful, from simply backing up applications (perhaps ones removed from the Play Store) to uploading them to APKMirror. But for the latter, opening the site in a web browser and navigating to the upload page was still required.

Thankfully, the developer behind ML Manager has updated the app to support directly uploading to APKMirror. For you awesome people out there who frequently upload the latest versions of apps to the site, this should be a welcome addition.

The process is very simple - simply tap on the overflow menu on an app, and hit upload. There is also an upload button on the expanded info view. Once selecting the upload option, just tap APKMirror and ML Manager will take care of the rest. You can even upload multiple APKs at once in the background, and ML Manager will check if the file is already on APKMirror before uploading.

You can download ML Manager from the Play Store below, or from APKMirror. If you're feeling generous (or just want the extra features), a Pro version is available as well.