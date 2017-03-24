If you are looking to add voice control for your TV and media console to your smart home setup then the Harmony Smart Control with the Harmony Hub is a product that you should definitely check out. With this kit you can control up to eight devices in your media center three different ways – with the remote, through Alexa, or the companion Android app. It also is compatible with some smart home devices like Sonos, Phillips Hue, and Apple TV. That's cool, and what is even cooler is that it's on sale right now for just $69.99, a whopping $60 off.

Included in the kit are the following items.

Logitech Harmony Smart Control

Logitech Harmony Hub

IR Mini Blaster

Remote with batteries

USB Cable/AC Adapter

Now, it is important to note that this is not the Harmony Home, the newer gen hub from Logitech. This older model lacks the dedicated light and smart plug buttons and doesn't seem to integrate with as many devices as its younger brother. However, as long as this lets me turn on my TV, dim my Hue lights, and navigate to Netflix with my voice, that's good enough for me. Yup, this is a deal I can't help but cash in on myself. If you'd like one too, head on over to Best Buy or Amazon to grab one.