We already covered that Amazon will sell Prime-exclusive Moto G5 Plus models with lockscreen ads, but other retailers have begun to take pre-orders for the phone as well. Best Buy, Motorola, B&H, and Ting are now selling the G5 Plus, with a release date set for March 31.

If you need a refresher, the Moto G5 Plus is the more-powerful of the two 2017 Moto G phones. It has a 5.2" 1080p display with Gorilla Glass 3, a Snapdragon 625 processor, 12MP back camera, 5MP front camera, and a 3,000 mAh battery. The G5 Plus is available in 'Lunar Gray' and 'Fine Gold, and on top of that, you can pick between 2GB RAM/32GB of storage and 4GB RAM/64GB of storage.

Standard pricing for the 2GB RAM/32GB model is $229.99, and the 4GB RAM/64GB is $299.99. For your convenience, we've listed every model from every retailer we can find. If you find more stores selling the G5 Plus, let us know in the comments.