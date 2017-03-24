We already covered that Amazon will sell Prime-exclusive Moto G5 Plus models with lockscreen ads, but other retailers have begun to take pre-orders for the phone as well. Best Buy, Motorola, B&H, and Ting are now selling the G5 Plus, with a release date set for March 31.
If you need a refresher, the Moto G5 Plus is the more-powerful of the two 2017 Moto G phones. It has a 5.2" 1080p display with Gorilla Glass 3, a Snapdragon 625 processor, 12MP back camera, 5MP front camera, and a 3,000 mAh battery. The G5 Plus is available in 'Lunar Gray' and 'Fine Gold, and on top of that, you can pick between 2GB RAM/32GB of storage and 4GB RAM/64GB of storage.
Standard pricing for the 2GB RAM/32GB model is $229.99, and the 4GB RAM/64GB is $299.99. For your convenience, we've listed every model from every retailer we can find. If you find more stores selling the G5 Plus, let us know in the comments.
Moto G5 Plus - 2GB of RAM/32GB of storage
- Amazon (with lockscreen ads): Lunar Gray, Fine Gold
- Amazon (without lockscreen ads): Lunar Gray, Fine Gold
- Best Buy: Lunar Gray, Fine Gold
- B&H: Lunar Gray, Fine Gold
- Motorola: All models
Moto G5 Plus - 4GB of RAM/64GB of storage
- Amazon (with lockscreen ads): Lunar Gray
- Amazon (without lockscreen ads): Lunar Gray, Fine Gold
- Best Buy: Lunar Gray, Fine Gold
- B&H: Lunar Gray, Fine Gold
- Motorola: All models
- Ting: All models
