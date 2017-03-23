Vudu has offered a Disc-to-Digital service for a while for those who wanted to convert their physical DVD and Blu-Ray movie collection to digital. However, the service either required you to pop into a Walmart with all of your discs in hand or download the app on your computer and insert discs one by one to verify that you own them. Now, the option is available on mobile.

Through an update to the Vudu app, which doesn't seem to be live yet, Vudu users will be able to scan the barcode off their DVDs and Blu-Rays and let the app offer them the digital version in return. There are a couple of catches though plus a fee to pay.

First, the service only has about 8000 movies in the catalogue now, so you may run into one or many that aren't yet supported. For example, Disney's movies aren't available, but you shouldn't have problems with Lionsgate, Paramount, Sony Pictures, 20th Century Fox, Universal Pictures, or Warner Bros. Second, you have to physically be at your billing location because the app will request a GPS verification to make sure you're at home scanning your own collection and not strolling through a store and scanning everything on the shelves. Third, there's a limit of 100 titles per year per account, which seems like a reasonable way to avoid potential abuse from those who manage to get around the location limitation.

As for the price, it costs $2 to convert a DVD to SD or a Blu-Ray to HD, but $5 to upgrade a DVD to HD. One complimentary conversion will be offered for Vudu users to try out the service.

If neither the catches or prices turned you off, the feature should go live today so keep your eye on an update to the Vudu app if you're interested.