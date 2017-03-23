Vudu has offered a Disc-to-Digital service for a while for those who wanted to convert their physical DVD and Blu-Ray movie collection to digital. However, the service either required you to pop into a Walmart with all of your discs in hand or download the app on your computer and insert discs one by one to verify that you own them. Now, the option is available on mobile.
Through an update to the Vudu app, which doesn't seem to be live yet, Vudu users will be able to scan the barcode off their DVDs and Blu-Rays and let the app offer them the digital version in return. There are a couple of catches though plus a fee to pay.
First, the service only has about 8000 movies in the catalogue now, so you may run into one or many that aren't yet supported. For example, Disney's movies aren't available, but you shouldn't have problems with Lionsgate, Paramount, Sony Pictures, 20th Century Fox, Universal Pictures, or Warner Bros. Second, you have to physically be at your billing location because the app will request a GPS verification to make sure you're at home scanning your own collection and not strolling through a store and scanning everything on the shelves. Third, there's a limit of 100 titles per year per account, which seems like a reasonable way to avoid potential abuse from those who manage to get around the location limitation.
As for the price, it costs $2 to convert a DVD to SD or a Blu-Ray to HD, but $5 to upgrade a DVD to HD. One complimentary conversion will be offered for Vudu users to try out the service.
If neither the catches or prices turned you off, the feature should go live today so keep your eye on an update to the Vudu app if you're interested.
Press Release
Movie Lovers, Rejoice: Walmart’s Vudu Launches First Mobile Service that Transforms DVDs and Blu-rays into a Digital Collection
Vudu’s Mobile Disc-to-Digital is Available Starting Today for Nearly 8,000 Movies
SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vudu, Walmart’s subscription-free, premium video streaming service, announced today the launch of the first mobile offering to convert DVDs and Blu-rays into digital libraries, right from a customer’s phone. Available beginning today, March 23, at 12:00 a.m. EDT, Mobile Disc-to-Digital turns DVDs and Blu-rays into digital movies* with a simple scan through the Vudu app. These movies can then be viewed on hundreds of Vudu-enabled devices including televisions, Blu-ray disc players, gaming consoles, streaming players and through the Vudu app on phones and tablets.
Over the past several years, Vudu has seen increased demand for its offerings that bridge physical and digital entertainment, including its in-home Disc-to-Digital service and InstaWatch, which automatically sends customers a digital copy of eligible DVDs or Blu-ray discs purchased at Walmart stores and on Walmart.com.
“The average movie collector owns nearly 100 DVDs and Blu-rays.** We know these customers have invested a lot into building their physical movie collections,” said Jeremy Verba, general manager, Vudu. “As more and more customers create digital libraries, we are constantly looking for ways to help them unlock additional value from the movies they already own.”
Mobile Disc-to-Digital works on iPhones and Android devices and is available for nearly 8,000 movies from Lionsgate, Paramount Home Media Distribution, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. Additional titles will be added in the coming months.
Movie fans can convert a DVD to SD or a Blu-ray disc to HDX for $2. To upgrade DVDs to HDX, it will cost $5 per title. All Vudu users will receive one complimentary first-time mobile conversion.
Mobile Disc-to-Digital conversions must take place at a customer’s home / billing address. Mobile Disc-to-Digital works in three easy steps:
1. Scan – Navigate to Disc-to-Digital in the Vudu app and scan the barcode on the physical disc case.
2. Convert – Choose SD or HDX. Submit one title or scan all of your movies before submitting.
3. Watch – Watch your movies on any Vudu-enabled device.
“Like Walmart, at Vudu we’re always striving to save our customers time and money,” added Verba. “Our Mobile Disc-to-Digital service is a key part of Vudu’s broader effort to make digital entertainment access simple and convenient.”
For more information on Vudu, visit www.Vudu.com.
*Customers need a free UltraViolet account in order to use Mobile Disc-to-Digital
**Fox Media & Tech Tracker - 2016
