A decade ago, I started my "blogging" career as a Nokia and Symbian enthusiast. For the better part of 5 years, most of my online life and work revolved around the brand, its new phones, announcements, events, apps, games, themes, and more. It's both ironic and nostalgic to say, but Nokia is part of the reason I'm here on Android Police now. So you can imagine I have a lot of love and unconscious attachment for the brand. I have kept an eye on its recent resurrection at MWC with the Nokia 3, 5, 6, and revamped 3310, and this news today makes me even more excited about it.

In a reply to a user enquiring about the new Android phones coming to the US, Nokia officially said a global release is planned and yes, that does mean the US too. Now whether that means the phones will be made available for purchase online globally or will be sold unlocked at retailers in the US or will come through carriers, we have no idea. But the word is clear: somehow, these phones will be released in the US. Nice.

@QQwill We're planning on a global release so yes they will be. Get the latest updates by registering at https://t.co/waNGfPppQ8 — Nokia Mobile (@nokiamobile) March 22, 2017

For those of you who are still lost as to why we're talking about Nokia here, please check out Corbin's explanation of the company's comeback.

For everyone else, I have a question. Would you buy a Nokia phone if they were released stateside? I know the Nokia 6 is pretty midrange and we still don't have a real flagship Nokia phone, but there are rumors of one. I'd be very tempted to, honestly.