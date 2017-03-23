Nextbit started testing out its Android Nougat update last November through a closed beta program that required users to sign up. Today, a few months later, the final Nougat build is starting to roll to everyone, no beta sign-up needed.
The build being sent OTA is number 88 and it's based on Android 7.0 with the January security patch level. It brings all of Nougat's goodness including multi-window, bundled notifications, customizable quick settings, and more to the phone.
If you own a Robin, the update notification should show up for you soon or you can manually check for it. Don't be too disappointed if it isn't live for you yet, these things tend to take time to roll out to everyone.
