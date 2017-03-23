LG has already announced the G6, its flagship for this year, but people on a budget are not to be left out. The Korean manufacturer unveiled the K20, the successor to last year's K10. The specs are pretty low-end, but that is to be expected. Strangely enough, the T-Mobile version (K20 Plus) and the Verizon one (K20 V) have some slightly different specs from each other.

Here is what you can expect:

Specs Display 5.3" IPS LCD HD 1280 x 720 Software Android 7.0 Nougat; LG UX 5.1 CPU Snapdragon MSM8917 @ 4 x 1.4GHz Battery 2,700mAh (Tmo); 2,800 (VZW) Storage 32GB (Tmo); 16GB (VZW) RAM 2GB Cameras 13MP rear, 5MP front Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2

Either carrier version has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and both have microUSB ports and support HD Voice where available. Big Red's variant will cost $168 outright, while Tmo's will run $199. A bit high, I'd say.