In continuing with the cavalcade of smartwatch announcements, Michael Kors has unveiled two new Android Wear offerings in its Access line. Both the Grayson and Sofie are the next step in the luxury brand's attempts at blending design, personal style, and technology.

The Grayson looks more like a traditional men's watch and is marketed as such. According to Michael Kors, it is meant to "complement the 24/7 lifestyle of the modern man." Honestly, I can't say that I'd want to wear this watch to the gym or hiking, but that's just me. You can expect an AMOLED display and a digital crown, though no word is given about NFC or LTE. There will be three color options to choose from: gold, stainless steel, and a blue and black ion-plate (that sounds interesting). Four interchangeable strap options are also included.

The other Android Wear announcement was the Sofie, which is Michael Kors' smartwatch for women. It features a thinner case and lighter feel with "a pavé bezel" and a fully round display. Unlike the Grayson, there is no mention of a digital crown, but you still get the AMOLED display. As far as smartwatches go, this is definitely more on the feminine side, though those lugs look rather large in comparison to the piece as a whole. The Sofie will have eight plating/bracelet combinations and seven interchangeable strap options.

Both watches will run Android Wear 2.0, use the Snapdragon 2100 SoCs, and start at $350.

Michael Kors also announced some new hybrid watches and activity trackers, as well as more target markets for its lineup. The MK Access app is also receiving a refresh, with its most notable new feature being "My Social." This lets a user link his or her Instagram account, scroll through the feed, and select an image (and apply filters) which will be the new watchface. Alrighty, then.

You can check out the press release below, if you feel so inclined.