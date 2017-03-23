The Fossil Group has just announced a ton of new Android Wear-based smartwatches at the Baselworld 2017 watch show, and the Diesel On is one of them. Although Diesel has made hybrid watches before, the On is Diesel's first Android Wear device. It's a pretty unique-looking one, too. Unfortunately, the press release is incredibly hollow, with little information, only one image, and nonsensical phrases. It's so bad that it's actually kinda hilarious.

Diesel calls this watch "moto-inspired," which is probably in reference to a motorcycle-style design and not a certain other brand of the same name that was an early entrant in the Android Wear game. The only real specs that are listed are a Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor and Android Wear 2.0. No mention of connectivity, no details on the display, no measurements, no battery size, nothing.

In addition to the crown (which appears to be scrollable, although this isn't mentioned), there are two other buttons with a reported seven dial options and hundreds of customization options. These options aren't specified, though. There are also "unique dial effects," which include a cracked screen effect when a notification comes in (who green-lighted this idea?) and "unique weather filters that change with the climate."

To add onto the lack of details, Diesel's creative director is quoted as saying the following in the PR:

"We worked on interpreting the smartwatch world with a Diesel attitude, adding technology to the classic watch to create a new, digital accessory. The idea is to have many different watches in one to match the mood of every moment of the day—always with an ironic touch."

I don't think you know what "ironic" means.

The On will come in five "outsized" (read: large) styles with eight strap options, including leather, silicone, denim and canvas. These styles will apparently "encapsulate the confident persona of its customer" (seriously, that's in the PR), and will start at $325. Expect them to be available at Diesel.com and some other retailers beginning "Holiday 2017," which is a brisk eight months away.