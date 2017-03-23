The Fossil Group has just announced a ton of new Android Wear-based smartwatches at the Baselworld 2017 watch show, and the Diesel On is one of them. Although Diesel has made hybrid watches before, the On is Diesel's first Android Wear device. It's a pretty unique-looking one, too. Unfortunately, the press release is incredibly hollow, with little information, only one image, and nonsensical phrases. It's so bad that it's actually kinda hilarious.
Diesel calls this watch "moto-inspired," which is probably in reference to a motorcycle-style design and not a certain other brand of the same name that was an early entrant in the Android Wear game. The only real specs that are listed are a Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor and Android Wear 2.0. No mention of connectivity, no details on the display, no measurements, no battery size, nothing.
In addition to the crown (which appears to be scrollable, although this isn't mentioned), there are two other buttons with a reported seven dial options and hundreds of customization options. These options aren't specified, though. There are also "unique dial effects," which include a cracked screen effect when a notification comes in (who green-lighted this idea?) and "unique weather filters that change with the climate."
To add onto the lack of details, Diesel's creative director is quoted as saying the following in the PR:
"We worked on interpreting the smartwatch world with a Diesel attitude, adding technology to the classic watch to create a new, digital accessory. The idea is to have many different watches in one to match the mood of every moment of the day—always with an ironic touch."
I don't think you know what "ironic" means.
The On will come in five "outsized" (read: large) styles with eight strap options, including leather, silicone, denim and canvas. These styles will apparently "encapsulate the confident persona of its customer" (seriously, that's in the PR), and will start at $325. Expect them to be available at Diesel.com and some other retailers beginning "Holiday 2017," which is a brisk eight months away.
BASEL, Switzerland, March 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Diesel On shakes the watch world once again with the introduction of its brand new line of touchscreen smartwatches. Diesel first introduced hybrid smartwatches and trackers in Fall 2016 and is now expanding its connected line-up to include bold, moto-inspired, full-screen smartwatches for its dedicated customer base.
"We worked on interpreting the smartwatch world with a Diesel attitude, adding technology to the classic watch to create a new, digital accessory," said Andrea Rosso, creative director of Diesel Licenses. "The idea is to have many different watches in one to match the mood of every moment of the day—always with an ironic touch."
Diesel On combines the rebellious spirit of the brand with world-class technology to create a one-of-a-kind touchscreen smartwatch that screams to the world that fading into the crowd is not an option. The Diesel On touchscreen smartwatch stands out from the competition with seven bold, customizable dial options, each of which can be modified in hundreds of ways. Additionally, unique dial effects add even more personality to this watch, with visual enhancements like the appearance of a cracked screen when a private notification is received and unique weather filters that change with the climate.
Diesel On touchscreen smartwatches, compatible with both iOS® and Android™ phones, are powered by Android Wear™ 2.0, Google's smartwatch platform, and a Qualcomm® Snapdragon Wear™ 2100 processor. They connect via Bluetooth technology. Android Wear™ 2.0 expands the Diesel On smartwatch experience through customizable dials, user-friendly notifications and messaging, downloadable third-party apps, and help from your Google Assistant. Diesel On offers the following features:
- Download third-party apps quickly through the on-watch Google Play™ Store
- Meet your Google Assistant by holding the power button or saying "Ok Google"; ask about the weather or set a reminder and get directions even when your hands are full
- Customize watch faces, color combinations and information regardless of whether you have iOS or Android phone
- Enjoy the Google Fit workout experience: track runs, bike rides, strength training (for example, pull-ups and push-ups) and more
- Measure calories, pace, distance and additional exercises based on settings
- Stay motivated while working out by streaming music right from the watch, when you are connected to phone or WiFi, with the Google Play Music app
- Customize straps with eight available options, including leather, silicone, denim and canvas with novelty stitching and hardware details
The new Diesel On smartwatch collection will be available in five outsized styles that encapsulate the confident persona of its customer, and will be priced from $325 USD.
The Diesel On smartwatch collection will be available on Diesel.com, in select boutiques and department stores beginning Holiday 2017.
