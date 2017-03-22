Do you enjoy the simplicity and capability of the latest OnePlus flagship phone, but wish it were quite a bit more black, like that $10,000 performance upgrade to an economy sedan? Well your highly specific dreams have now come true, weird person. OnePlus announced the Midnight Black edition of the 3T today, sporting a swanky matte black coating on its aluminum body. The special edition uses the higher-end version of the phone's specs with 128GB of storage, but has the same $479/ 479 euro/439 GBP price as the current upgraded model.
The phone will be available in limited numbers, though exactly how limited hasn't been disclosed. The first batch will go on sale on Friday, March 24th, exclusively through boutique retailer HBX instead of the OnePlus website. At some point the Midnight Black edition will join the Gunmetal (grey) and soft gold (kinda yellow) color options on the main website. OnePlus is especially proud of the new color, to an oddly specific degree - from the press release:
The OnePlus 3T Midnight Black features space-grade aluminum with three carefully applied dark coatings 14 microns thick and maintains the natural look and feel of metal. Each phone undergoes two sandblasting treatments with various sizes of metal sand to bring out a bright, classy luster. To finish each device, an anti-fingerprint layer is applied to keep the device looking as pristine as the day you first take the phone out of the box.
Aside from the 128GB-only spec, it has the same guts as the standard OnePlus 3T: Snapdragon 821, 5.5-inch 1080p screen, 6GB of RAM, unlocked GSM radio with dual SIM slot, fingerprint sensor, 16MP rear camera, 3400mAh battery, and that weird USB 2.0 Type-C connector. At the moment the phone is running Android Nougat via the company's customized OxygenOS 4.0.2, though there are popular aftermarket alternatives as well.
- Source:
- OnePlus
Press Release
