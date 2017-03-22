After weeks of teasing Samsung Pay in India, the service was made available to testers earlier this month, but today it's been officially announced for everyone.

Owners of supported Galaxy devices in India will be able to install the Samsung Pay app today and add VISA, Mastercard, and American Express cards issued by Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, and Standard Chartered Bank, with Citibank India to follow shortly. Digital wallet Paytm is also supported, as well the Indian government's new Unified Payments Interface.

Then, users will be able to tap to pay at various retailers using either NFC or Samsung's Magnetic Secure Transmission technology, which is the most prevalent across POS machines in India. The announcement doesn't say which Galaxy devices are supported, but your best bet based on previous countries' Pay launches are flagships from the last year or two and high midrange devices from the last year. The Gear S3 will be supported shortly as well.