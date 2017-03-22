Google has been making the news quite a bit news since yesterday's announcement of Android O. But the company isn't just determined to make news, it's also trying to help you read more of it. The latest update to the News & Weather app is dedicated to exactly that. Google is adding a new section to the stream with the purpose of placing more news stories into view.

The new and appropriately titled "More Headlines" section is effectively a firehose of recent posts from all of the major topics you follow. It's found at the end of the normal Top Stories stream the News & Weather app opens up to. Each news story is topped with the category it originates from and can be expanded to show related articles. Google says this can add over 200 news stories to the home screen. Stories load as you scroll, and images usually don't come in until you're practically on top of them, so there shouldn't be much impact on bandwidth.

You can get check out the More Headlines section in version 3.1.4, which began rolling out just yesterday. This is a staged rollout, so if it's not showing up on your devices yet, grab the latest version from APK Mirror to skip the wait.

