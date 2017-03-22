At Google's event in Brazil today, the search giant made several announcements related to some of its products. One of those was that Duo is getting an audio-only call option, finally. It's been a long time coming, but at least it's here.

The rollout will start in Brazil and then make its way to rest of the world in the coming days. Audio-only calls has been a long requested feature by many users — I mean, full video chats are not always convenient, especially in low-signal areas. It was confirmed back in August that this would be coming, but Google only gave us a timeline of "soon." Well, seven months later, here we are.

If you're curious as to how this might look and work, there's an example video in the tweet below courtesy of @EvoWizz, who claims to be using v7 of Duo and triggered the feature somehow. But since we're Android Police, we have the latest and greatest v8 of the app over on APKMirror.

The Google Duo surprise :) pic.twitter.com/TZOfZ76xoo — EvoWizz 🎖️ (@EvoWizz) March 16, 2017

The audio calls might be a server-side switch, so stay tuned over "the coming days" if you're not in Brazil.