Facebook is trying its hardest to break into online video, between adding live streaming to the mobile Facebook app to creating a 360-degree video viewer for the Gear VR. Today the company announced another expansion of its Facebook Live feature, this time for the desktop.

Firstly, Facebook users can now start a live stream from the desktop site. This can be accessed by clicking 'Live Video' from the top of the News Feed or Timeline. Functionality-wise, there isn't anything different from mobile streaming, at least for now.

Secondly, the desktop streaming software (previously only available to Facebook pages) is now accessible to all profiles. I'm not sure if most gamers would choose Facebook Live over Twitch or YouTube, but Facebook seems to think a few will.

You can find more information about the Facebook Live changes at the source link below.