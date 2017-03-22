As large phones have become the norm, there's plenty of information for wondering eyes to get a look at. If you sometimes catch family or friends sneaking a peek at your phone, BlackBerry has just the app for you - if you have a BlackBerry device, that is.

The aptly-named Privacy Shade darkens the entire screen, except a small view area that can be easily moved or resized. You can change the transparency of the shade, as well as change the view area from a box to a circle. That's pretty much it.

Besides being a great privacy tool, many reviews point out Privacy Shade is excellent for using your phone at night. If you have a compatible BlackBerry phone, you can grab it from the Play Store below or from APKMirror (unfortunately, you can't get around the compatibility limit by installing the APK).