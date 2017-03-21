- ...
Android O feature spotlight: The status bar in the notification shade gets a bit more information-dense
Android O feature spotlight: Battery percentage indicator can't be placed in the icon anymore
Android O feature spotlight: Notification Channels give more controls over notifications to users
Android O feature spotlight: The model for installing apps from unknown sources has changed
Here's the default wallpaper from today's Android O Dev Preview
With a new release of Android comes new included wallpapers, but since today's Android O release is just a Developer Preview, there's only one for now. If you want to download it in the full 2880x2560 resolution, just save the image embedded below.
This one depicts light reflecting off Earth's upper atmosphere, but a reverse Google Images search did not yield an original source. I'm definitely a fan of this one, but I think my favorite wallpaper from a Dev Preview is still the Android L background.
