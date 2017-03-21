The Galaxy on Fire series has seen a lot of praise on Android. Known for its gorgeous graphics and frantic space-sim combat, it is not difficult to see why it has garnered such acclaim. Today we learn that there will be a new Galaxy on Fire coming to Android, titled Galaxy on Fire 3 - Manticore. This time you take on the role of a bounty hunter searching for their own fame and fortune in the newly discovered Neox Sector. Starting today you can pre-register for a notification upon the games official release.

It has been six years since Galaxy on Fire 2 originally released on Android and GoF3 - Manticore looks to be focusing on improvements to GoF2's tried and true gameplay. There will, of course, be more ships, a bunch of new weapons, and a whole new sector to explore. Plus you can now hire your friends ships in what looks to be some quasi-multiplayer connectivity.

If you would like to see a bit more of what GoF3 - Manticore has to offer, here are a few links to a handful of trailers. Each one covers a new and specific gameplay element.

Your new home : Your new rides : Your new enemies : Your new crew

There is no release date currently set for GoF3 - Manticore. Seeing that it already released on iOS at the end of last year, hopefully, the Android release will not be that far off.