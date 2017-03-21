Color profiles aren't exactly a sexy topic, but in the worlds of professional photography and video, knowing what colors your display can accurately reproduce is hugely important, and equally important is knowing exactly which color profiles it's capable of representing. To date, supporting color profiles in Android has largely been incumbent upon device manufacturers and chip vendors, meaning there was no one solution for figuring out which profiles a device could display. With Android O, Google will offer a native way for developers to specify a way to display their apps in wide color gamut modes if a device marks them as supported.

Such profiles include AdobeRGB, Pro Photo RGB, and DCI-P3 - common standards in professional imaging, editing, and video applications. Of course, a phone's screen will have to actually be capable, physically, of displaying these profiles, much in the way a display must be physically capable of displaying the colors necessary for HDR video profiles like HDR-10 and Dolby Vision.

The application of these new wide color gamut profiles for ordinary consumers is minimal, but it's just one of those fringe features that brings Android closer to what a "serious operating system" should have if it is to be used for specialized, professional software. In short: It's a good thing, you may just never notice it.