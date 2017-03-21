While Android 7.0 already offered a pretty extensive rethink on Android's stock settings app, it appears Android O will go a step even further than that, overhauling the interface and navigation model extensively.

The first thing you'll notice is that Google is moving to an organizational approach much more like a smartphone manufacturer, organizing categories of settings at higher levels, resulting in a much shorter top-level settings list. It's half or less the size of the settings menu on the Pixel on the current Nougat beta - which should tell you how extensive a change this is.

The other big alteration is the loss of the slide-out menu - it's just gone. It never really made much sense, and I doubt anyone's really going to miss it.

Here's a quick look at a few areas in the app that have been touched - you'll see it's themed in Pixel blue (at least on the Pixels) and features new interfaces for things like the battery and storage areas, as well.

We'll let you know more as we find it.