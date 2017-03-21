While Android 7.0 already offered a pretty extensive rethink on Android's stock settings app, it appears Android O will go a step even further than that, overhauling the interface and navigation model extensively.

The first thing you'll notice is that Google is moving to an organizational approach much more like a smartphone manufacturer, organizing categories of settings at higher levels, resulting in a much shorter top-level settings list. It's half or less the size of the settings menu on the Pixel on the current Nougat beta - which should tell you how extensive a change this is.

Screenshot_20170321-105949 Screenshot_20170321-110008 Screenshot_20170321-110025

The other big alteration is the loss of the slide-out menu - it's just gone. It never really made much sense, and I doubt anyone's really going to miss it.

Here's a quick look at a few areas in the app that have been touched - you'll see it's themed in Pixel blue (at least on the Pixels) and features new interfaces for things like the battery and storage areas, as well.

Screenshot_20170321-104135 Screenshot_20170321-104143 Screenshot_20170321-104219

We'll let you know more as we find it.