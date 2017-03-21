- ...
-
22
14.
Android O feature spotlight: Custom shortcuts can now be added to the lockscreen via System UI Tuner
-
46
15.
Android O feature spotlight: The status bar in the notification shade gets a bit more information-dense
-
46
16.
Android O feature spotlight: Battery percentage indicator can't be placed in the icon anymore
-
10
17.
Android O feature spotlight: Notification Channels give more controls over notifications to users
-
14
18.
Android O feature spotlight: The model for installing apps from unknown sources has changed
- View All 18 Articles In This Series
If you're not aware, System UI Tuner is a hidden setting in Android that allows some degree of interface customization. It doesn't have as many abilities as custom ROMs, mind you, but still contains some very useful settings. One feature in System UI Tuner allows you to add the battery percentage to the status bar inside the battery icon.
Unfortunately, in the Android O Developer Preview, placing the percentage inside the icon is no longer an option. This will no doubt annoy some customization enthusiasts, but this may be related to the other battery changes in the status bar/quick settings.
Left: Android 7.1.1 Nougat; Right: Android O Dev Preview
As with everything in the Android O Developer Preview, this is all subject to change. The final release is several months away, so there's plenty of time for features to be added or removed.
Comments