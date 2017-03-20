Google Home isn't a bad product (well, I don't think it is), but it's also far from a perfect one, thanks in large part to the fragmented state of Google's Assistant. While I could go into a breakdown of just why Google Home's version of the Assistant is inferior in some regards to the one on your smartphone, sometimes a 30-second video really can encapsulate the frustration of being an early adopter of technology.

I'll let Android Police alumnus Ron Amadeo take it away.

A re-review of Google Home, 7 months in. pic.twitter.com/N5bHZg2iTk — Ron Amadeo (@RonAmadeo) March 20, 2017

Google Home, ladies and gentlemen.