The latest Humble Bundle comes with a whopping 12 strategy games for one low price. We alerted you to this deal last week when it debuted, and now we've got something better: 10 free codes that unlock the entire bundle. You like free stuff, right?

There are no new games in this bundle, so it's the same selection as before. There are three tiers. For $1 you get Epic War TD 2, MechCom 1 + 2, Age of Civilizations, and Battle for the Galaxy (technically a $5 in-app credit). The second tier is $3 and includes some really great stuff. Here, you get Anomaly Defenders, Anomaly 2, Kingdom Rush Frontiers, and Kingdom Rush Origins, and Hero Generations. The last tier is $5 and adds Guild of Dungoneering, and Worms 4.

If you want to win one of the free codes, here's what you need to do.