ZUG, Switzerland, March 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GUESS Watches proudly announces the addition of watches powered by Android Wear, Google's smartwatch platform, to their GUESS Connect wearable tech timepiece category, available Fall/Winter 2017.

The global fashion powerhouse recognizes the importance of providing smart, hi-tech value on the wrists of their young, sexy, and adventurous consumers. GUESS was one of the first fashion brands to embrace the trend of wearable technology with the launch of GUESS Connect in 2015. Now, with the announcement of GUESS Connect, GUESS Watches are extending their lead in the growing display smartwatch segment.

The new relationship with Google™ and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. perfectly pairs a leader in fashion with pioneers in technology. GUESS Connect will run Android Wear 2.0, the most significant update Google™ has made since the platform launched over two years ago. The new timepieces are powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Wear 2100 processor, especially designed to support new and enhanced wearable experiences for consumers. This highly integrated processor aims to support sleek designs and always-on connectivity, while delivering smart sensing use cases. GUESS Connect works with both iOS and Android smartphones.

GUESS Watches takes this lifestyle connectivity and combines it with style in its collection for Ladies and Men. The customization features and personal creation of the watch speaks to the diverse audience of the GUESS brand. From dressing to impress or casually comfortable, showing off to sport styling, GUESS offers true functionality for every occasion. Paying special attention to size, the Ladies version is a comfortably chic 41mm case. Clear crystals surround the case in a variety of silver, gold, and rose gold variations, making this a stand out look for today's fashionista. A sleek 44mm case hosts a variety of dress and sport styles for the man who wants versatility in his watch accessory.

Over a hundred combinations of display face, color, and sub dials are available. A signature GUESS watch style becomes the canvas for consumers to control their own creation. With a simple swipe, our GUESS girl has a casual look for the day and glitzed out style for night. For the GUESS guy who wants to be active while looking attractive, fitness apps can be personalized to achieve daily goals. Customization continues with a collection of trendy interchangeable straps to compliment dial choices.

Messaging has never been so easy with the new input methods of a keyboard, Smart Reply, and handwriting recognition. Swipe, speak, text, track- all with touch technology.

"This relationship is truly fashion at your fingertips with touch technology in a trendy, versatile way giving consumers fun ways to create their own watch wardrobe all while staying connected - a true blend of fashion and lifestyle functionality," says Elizabeth Thompson, Senior Vice President Global Product and Marketing for GUESS Watches.