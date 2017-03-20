If you are rocking an Android Wear device that won't be getting the 2.0 update, then chances are that you're in the market for a new smart watch (that is, if you still are digging Android Wear). One of the sharpest looking options in the current crop of devices is the second gen Moto 360. If you can forgive the flat-tire, there is a lot to like in this watch, including its price today. Right now, over at B&H, there are three different styles of the 360 on sale at some of the lowest prices we have ever seen.

Here's a brief description of each watch that is currently on sale, along with a direct link to the product page.

Keep in mind as you are choosing between the watches above that the first two watches have a smaller face than the last one. Since the watch is for sale on B&H, your watch will ship free and sales tax will only charged in the state of New York. In other words, the price you see is what you'll pay. This has the makings of a popular deal, so better not delay too long if you want to grab a watch before inventory run out.