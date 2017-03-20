Android Beta Program testers with the Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel C, Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P and Nexus Player will all soon be receiving a new Android 7.1.2 update to build NPG47I. Orrin Hancock announced the update on Google+ just a few minutes ago, but we're already receiving tips that the update is rolling out to devices. Full factory images don't appear to be live yet.

It's not clear what changes the update brings at this time, but we'll let you know if we find anything, obviously. Have you received the update yet? Noticing anything new? Feel free to chime in.

The original 7.1.2 beta was released a little under two months ago.