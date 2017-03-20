According to a tip we just received, the latest Android Nougat beta for the Nexus 6P finally adds the much-demanded fingerprint swipe gesture for accessing the notification tray. The toggle can be found under the "Moves" area in the settings app.

To say the fingerprint scanner gesture drama has been a thing would be an understatement. First it wasn't happening, then it was possibly happening. Then, silence. After a while waiting, last month the Nexus 5X did get the feature as part of the initial 7.1.2 beta, but the Nexus 6P was left out. It appears the wait is over, at least if you're in the beta program.

May this saga finally be laid to rest.