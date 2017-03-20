multi-page article Page 1 Page 2

Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous 2 weeks or so.

Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info.

Games

Meganoid(2017)

Android Police coverage: OrangePixel releases Meganoid 2017, offering more classic platforming action and frustration

Somewhat of a confusing release, Meganoid (2017) is different from the previous versions of Meganoid and Meganoid 2. Right off the bat you will notice the graphics are quite the improvement over the prior releases. Something that you will not instantly notice is that this is actually a remake of the first game, with newly added elements that resemble Spelunky more than the original. Yep, instead of the classic platformer we are all used to, Meganoid is now a roguelike platformer. This, of course, adds more difficulty to the gameplay. Meganoid (2017) is still an "unreleased" title, (even though we can all download it) meaning it may have some bugs here and there. A game that comes to us for the singular price of $2.57, there are luckily no in-app purchases or advertisements to be found.

Meganoid is a challenging platformer, generating new levels on every play session. Find many items to enhance your character and his abilities while you descend down into the Meganoid space ship. Do you rush for the exit, or do you take your time to collect everything there is, barely escaping the security drones that will hunt you down if you linger. In true Meganoid tradition, you’ll die a lot in many different ways, but you’ll learn to overcome the difficulties, learn how the Meganoid world operates, and eventually get to the bottom of it.

Ghosts'n Goblins MOBILE

Android Police coverage: The original Ghosts 'N Goblins comes to the Play Store for one dollar

Capcom has been releasing quite a few classic games on the Play Store. Ghost 'n Goblins Mobile is one of the latest. An improvement over the earlier Mega Man ports, there is little to no slowdown and the touch screen controls work admirably. This is a very difficult game, though, and touch controls may not be enough for some. Sadly there is no HID controller support offered. The upfront cost of the game is singularly priced at $1.99. While the Play Store does state that there are in-app purchases, that looks to be a mistake.

Ghost ‘n Goblins, the legendary side-scrolling action platformer is now available for smartphones. Enjoy Sir Arthur's original adventure anytime, anywhere. Return to the days of yesteryear in this famously difficult action platformer. As Sir Arthur, you must battle against demons and undead in order to rescue the princess Prin-Prin.

Mushroom 11

Android Police coverage: Post apocalyptic physics platformer 'Mushroom 11' sprouts on Android today

Physics based puzzle games have definitely found their niche in mobile gaming. Thanks to this popularity, there have been quite a few releases under the genre. That makes it difficult to stand out in the crowd. Mushroom 11 luckily does have this issue as the game utilizes physics-based gaming in a unique manner. What's more, this uniqueness is offered for the price of $4.99. Thankfully there are no in-app purchases or advertisements found in the game.

As life struggles to gain a foothold in a devastated world, a new lifeform emerges from the rubble. Mold yourself into any shape as you explore this strange, challenging landscape. The eerily beautiful visuals are complemented by the ethereal music of electronica legend The Future Sound of London.

Unique and innovative game with simple, groundbreaking touch controls

Designed with Multi-Touch in its core for a complete tactile experience

7 vast hand-painted worlds filled with puzzles, secrets and imaginative bosses

Origins of the Mushroom hidden in background clues. Can you unravel the mystery?

Soundtrack by British electronica legend The Future Sound of London (FSOL)

Left-handed mode insuring excellent play experience for all players

Dozens of original achievements to conquer. Can you find them all?

Speed-running and scoring challenges will keep you coming back for hours and hours of fungus.

Clue

Android Police coverage: Classic murder-mystery board game Clue released, in the Play Store, with a $4 price tag

Many of us should be pretty familiar with Hasbro's Clue, a game of murder and mystery. Not the first board game brought to Android by the Marmalade Game Studio, but nevertheless a classic. Clue, of course, is a game where you and your opponents are trapped in a mansion with a murderer. It is through guesswork and luck that you must figure out who murdered who, in what room, and with what weapon. All of this is presented to the user with pleasant artwork that has enough detail that you are never left wondering what to do next. A singularly priced game at $3.99, there are zero in-app purchases or advertisements to be found.

Clue is the classic mystery game. Now you can play the beloved Hasbro family board game on the go. WHO, with WHAT weapon and WHERE? Download the official app and crack the case. Join Miss Scarlet, Colonel Mustard, Mrs Peacock, Mr Green, Dr Orchid and Professor Plum on a night of murder and mystery in Tudor Mansion. Mr. Boddy has been murdered. But who did it? With what weapon? In which room? Roll the die to move around the mansion and ask questions: “I suggest it was Miss Scarlet, with the Rope, in the Study.” Use the innovative logic-assisted virtual Clue Sheet to take notes and eliminate red herrings. Make brilliant deductions and solve the crime first.

1942 MOBILE

Android Police coverage: Capcom releases 1942 Mobile, but is it any good?

Another Capcom port of a classic game. This time it is 1942 Mobile, an old-school top-down arcade shooter. You fly through the skies, shooting down anything that crosses your path. The controls are solid, though there is no HID support. There is also a bit of lag found in the game, so while this isn't the best port it can still be fun most of the time. Just don't expect a perfect experience. 1942 Mobile comes to us at a singular price of $1.99 with zero in-app purchases or advertisements.

1942, the classic high flying shooter is now available on smartphones. Enjoy awesome air battles anytime, anywhere. Set in the Pacific theater during World War II, this vertically scrolling shoot 'em up tasks players with battling through the entire enemy fleet. Shoot down enemy planes, avoid enemy fire and perform rolls and loops to avoid certain death in this epic nail-biter from the past.

Llama Llama Spit Spit

Android Police coverage: Nickelodeon releases Llama Llama Spit Spit, a completely free shoot 'em up

A Nickelodeon re-skin of the game Shooty Skies, Llama Llama Spit Spit is an arcade top-down shooter aimed at children. Thankfully that does not mean the game isn't accessible for adults, as it retains all of the fun of the original Shooty Skies, just without any of the in-app purchases or advertisements. That's correct, this is a completely free title that anyone can enjoy.

The spit is on. Defeat hipster enemies as you collect coins, power-ups and crazy llama costumes. Lllama-tastic scores can land you on the leaderboard, so what are you waiting for? Get spitting.

Play a REAL game from Season 2 of Nickelodeon's hit show: GAME SHAKERS.

Swipe and spit to defeat enemies in this endless arcade shooter

Zip through crazy Game Shakers worlds.

Release Llamageddon on your hipster bosses.

Change it up by unlocking crazy llama costumes and free gifts as you play.

DJ penguins and Keyboard kitties.

RollerCoaster Tycoon Touch

Android Police coverage: Following RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic, Atari launches RollerCoaster Tycoon Touch

Atari brings us one of their latest cash-ins of the much-beloved RollerCoaster Tycoon. Unlike their previous release of RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic, there is nothing redeeming to be found in RollerCoster Tycoon Touch. This is an in-app purchase filled abortion of the original where you will be nickel and dimed the entirety of the time you play. The IAPs run all the way up to $99.99, and there are advertisements squeezed into the game to boot. There is simply no reason to play this game when there is a better and honestly priced version already available.

Create, customize and rule your theme park kingdom in RollerCoaster Tycoon Touch. Building, managing and sharing your coolest park creations in beautiful 3D graphics has never been this fun or easy. Open card packs full of coasters, rides, decorations and more to build out your dream park. Complete missions and acquire more cards to upgrade your buildings, keeping your peeps happy and making more money for your park. An innovative, touch-control coaster builder allows you to effortlessly draw coasters, and combined with intuitive pathing and building placement, you can quickly start expressing your Tycoon creativity. Your dream park awaits.

Tomb Raider

Android Police coverage: Tomb Raider, the reboot originally released in 2013, is now available natively on the SHIELD TV

This is a hugely popular game that sadly has a pretty limited release for Android. Tomb Raider is only available on the Nvidia Shield TV, obviously due to how demanding of a game it is. This is 2013's release of Tomb Raider, a reboot of the series where we not only learn about Laura's beginnings but also start out on a brand new adventure. Coming in at a subjectively hefty price tag of $14.99, some may consider this to be a bit expensive. Considering that this is a fully fledged AAA game with zero in-app purchases or advertisements, really the cost lower than any other current pl

Tomb Raider for NVIDIA SHIELD delivers the acclaimed adventure experience of the 2013 version of the game for Android. Armed with only the raw instincts and physical ability to push beyond the limits of human endurance, Tomb Raider delivers an intense and gritty story into the origins of Lara Croft and her ascent from a sheltered young woman to a hardened survivor.

Titan Attacks!

Self-described by Puppy Games as "retro chic", Titan Attacks is a wonderful throwback to the classic arcade shoot-em-up, with a modern upgrade to the gameplay and looks. This is a game very reminiscent of Space Invaders, where you will be shooting ever-advancing aliens while trying to dodge their numerous projectiles. Adding on top of this core arcade-like gameplay is a coin earning mechanic. These coins can be used to purchase new Titans, in order to customize your looks and strengthen your abilities. There are in-app purchases included, which are used for buying more coins as well as removing advertisements. If you choose to pay the $4.99 it costs to remove the ads, you will also halve how long it takes to earn coins through gameplay. Essentially you unlock the content of the full game through a singular IAP. Not bad if I do say so myself.

Battle waves after waves of Titans as you upgrade your tank, and save Earth. As the last surviving tank commander on Earth, single-handedly turn back the evil invading alien army attack, drive back the Titans across the Solar System, and defeat them on their homeworld to face the ultimate Titan... Titan Attacks has the same easy-to-learn and addictive gameplay of the classic arcade shoot 'em up, but is packed full of extras - new features, new strategies, and stylish neo-retro visuals. Battle swarms of alien fighters, bombers and giant boss motherships, over 5 unique worlds and 100 levels of frantic action. Earn bounty money and upgrade your ship with extra cannon, rockets and lasers. This game is 100% free to download and play. It is ad supported. You can pay a small fee in the game to permanently disable all ads if you wish.

Virexian

Another throwback to the gaming of yesteryear, Virexian is a twin-stick shooter roguelike that looks like something right out of the 80's. The bright neon colors along with the top-down tank shooting action would fit quite well in a Tron movie. The gameplay itself is also quite solid. You use both thumbs to control your tank and its weapons, navigating around short stages destroying any enemy you see. Another great aspect is that this is all procedurally generated, so you will never know what will be coming at you next. Overall this is a solid twin-stick shooter that has zero advertisements and a singular in-app purchase of $1.99 that unlocks the full title.

Play sessions are quick and challenging in this on-the-go action roguelike, featuring an infinite number of randomly generated levels and enemy patterns along with tons of weapons and other gear. Every round is guaranteed to be different as you fight your way through hordes of enemies, all to the steady beat of a crisp chiptune soundtrack.

Over 50 weapons along with numerous upgrades and variations to frame and movement modules, diversifying play styles across runs by changing the way you deal damage, move around and resist enemy attacks.

Dynamic level generation that guarantees that no two levels are the same. Areas can be narrow and favor close range combat or large and leaving you without cover, or anything in between. Adjust your approach to your surroundings to get as far as possible.

Controls are specifically designed to be simple and direct on a touch screen. Easy to learn, difficult to master.

Large variation on enemies and numerous bosses. The difficulty increases as the game progresses, making the enemies more aggressive and powerful.

Five original music tracks composed by chiptune artist Starving GOGO on genuine old school gaming hardware.

Minimalistic art style that mixes new with old, and renders everything easily readable due to vibrant colors and distinct shapes, even when the entire screen is covered with bullets.

ANYCRATE

Anycrate is a fun little multiplayer game that demands quick reflexes and perfect timing. It features local co-op, player-vs-player, and player-vs-A.I. So not only can you play with or against your friends, you can also play on your own if you so wish. The gameplay itself is quite simple in that you have two controls, jump and shoot. It is here that you will need your quick reflexes and perfect timing, as you want to not only avoid the projectiles being shot at you, but you want to time your shots to where they will hit your target. There are advertisements found in the game, luckily they are optional in their function of unlocking new cosmetic characters. There is also a singular in-app purchase of $1.99 that will unlock all characters, thus negating the need for the ads.

--

upgrade your character while you play by destroying crates

different characters with unique gameplay mechanics

many levels with different kinds of objects

play modes: play against AI; play against a human in local multiplayer or cooperate and fight to protect your gold

free to play, ads are optional and non-intrusive

Reporter

If you enjoy being trapped in confined spaces that are filled with terrifying creatures and jump scares galore, Reporter may just be for you. A puzzle game at its core, that plays out much like a point and click adventure game but with the added veneer of horror and terror. While the story is your basic, figure out why things are so out of hand, it is the journey that is pretty enjoyable. This is a singular priced game at $1.70, and the best part is there are no in-app purchases or advertisements to be found. What you pay for is what you get, a whole game.

Is Your mind is hungry for tricky puzzles and nerves are suffering without ticklish situations? This action-horror "Reporter" from "AGaming+" will shake you to the core. All the story started in a small town. Once on a wonderful day, the town was shocked by series of horrible kills under terrifying and inexplicable circumstances. Police have tried to hide the facts, but some information leaked and was published by local press. Trying to understand what has happened there, you start your search for the truth. But suddenly, you become the part of the story that you'll remember till the end of your life. It all depends on you, will you unravel this plexus of horror and chaos and survive?

Heroes 2 : The Undead King

Finding a solid tactical RPG on Android can be difficult. Especially if you are looking for one that is not filled with in-app purchases. Heroes 2 looks as though it is here to help with that predicament. This is a turn-based strategy RPG at its core, where you fight it out on a set grid in order to "save the kingdom". The presentation is simple yet intuitive, with a pleasant look all around. The best part being, there are zero in-app purchases or advertisements to be found, as the game is singularly priced at $1.99 for the whole of its content.

Heroes 2 : The Undead King is a turn-based strategy game in a fantasy world. A new menace looms over The Kingdom. The Undead King is preparing dark forces to return and conquer the world. You are a brave knight travelling in search of pieces of a map to a powerful artifact, which could help to defeat the undead and save The Kingdom. Be ready for an exciting journey with lots of battles, powerful artifacts, magic and dungeons.

Old-school turn-based strategy game.

Lots of creatures for recruiting.

Many artifacts and magic scrolls to discover.

A vast world for exploring.

No Ads or In-App Purchases.

Hardway - Endless Road Builder

Endless Runners on Android are a very popular genre, so much so that they tend to get stale pretty quick. Having spent some time with Endless Road Builder, I am of the opinion that it at least tries to elevate the stale format. This is an endless runner where you try to build the very road you are traveling on. Basically, you hold your thumbs down on the corresponding sides of the screen that you want your road to swing out from. This takes a good bit of timing and awareness. There does appear to be a few in-app purchases found in the game that range up to $2.99. They look to be mainly used for coin packs and a few vehicle purchases. There are advertisements between each round of play as well, but hopefully a purchase will remove them. Sadly this is not made clear in the description of the game.

--

brand new gameplay = brand new fun

build roads & connect islands as fast as you can

challenging obstacles - towers, cranes, moving islands and more

8 different worlds and bonus stages (including special soundtracks)

30+ cars to unlock

lovely stamps for car challenges

free gifts & daily rewards, funny prize machine included

full iCloud synchronisation

iOS 10 Stickers included.

3D Touch support - score higher by slowing down. Simply press stronger.

compare your score with friends (Game Center & Social integration)

Digby Forever

Digby Forever looks a lot like a mix of Dig Dug and Mr. Driller. Setting a goal of digging down as far as you can, all while avoiding obstacles and enemies should be familiar to any fans of those franchises. While the looks are reminiscent of an old-school arcade game, this is at its core an endless runner. A tried and true gameplay style that should be familiar to most of us. Really the main draw is the digging aspect and the nostalgia it brings. While this is a free-to-play title with in-app purchases that range up to $4.99, there are advertisements included in the game as well. Luckily the highest IAP of $4.99 will remove the ads.

--

Explosive action (seriously, so many explosions)

Intuitive controls - just swipe and tap.

Mix and match over 60 game-changing cards

Collect DigBots for extra gems

Unlock a huge range of characters and themes