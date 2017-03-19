Despite some functionality still missing, like the ability to set reminders, the Google Home is still a good device. It has a solid speaker, supports a wide variety of smart home devices (not as large as Alexa, but rapidly catching up), and can also serve as a Chromecast Audio. If you want to buy two of them, you can now do so for $229 - $15 off each Home.

This deal doesn't have a specific end date, the page says it will be available "while supplies last." There's a limit of two bundles as well - meaning four Google Homes in total. As you might expect, you have to buy both Homes in the same transaction.

Unfortunately, a single Google Home is still $129. You can find a link to the Google Home at the Google Store below.