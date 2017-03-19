Well that was quick. Just a month after the LG Watch Style went on sale, it's already being heavily marked down. Now you can get all colors of the LG Watch Style for just $179.99 - between $70 and $100 off the original price (depending on the model).

If you need a refresher, the Watch Style was launched alongside the bulkier (and more expensive) Watch Sport. Although it is far thinner than the Sport, it lacks a heart rate sensor, NFC for Android Pay, GPS, and LTE connectivity. To reach that thinness, LG also reduced the battery capacity to 240mAh, which barely lasted through a day in our review.

If you still want to grab one, you can do so from Best Buy at the link below.