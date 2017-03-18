The wait for OTA updates seems to be our "favorite" past-time these days. Android 7.0 or 7.1.1 for our phones, Play Store support for our Chromebooks, Wear 2.0 for our watches, we're almost always waiting for some new firmware to hit our devices. But one of these could be coming to an end soon: according to @HuaweiServiceDE, Android Wear 2.0 might be rolling to the Huawei Watch at the end of March.
@MaBr3 Nachtrag: Das Update auf Wear 2.0 wird voraussichtlich Ende März veröffentlicht. Viele Grüße #HuaweiServiceDE
— Huawei Service DE (@HuaweiServiceDE) March 9, 2017
Google Translate tells me that tweet reads, "Addendum: The update on Wear 2.0 is expected to be released at the end of March. Best regards." For now, this is the most official information we have regarding the Wear 2.0 release timeline on one of the most popular and, in my opinion, most gorgeous Android Wear watches ever made. We've reached out to Huawei to confirm and will update this post if we hear back from them.
It's worth noting that the image at the top of the post comes courtesy of +TaylorWimberly who shared it publicly yesterday. Plenty of users thought the Wear 2.0 OTA had started rolling in the wild, but it turns out that this is a dev-keys signed build, which only approved testers like Taylor could get (he is a former Huawei employee).
