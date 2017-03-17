Tag Heuer recently announced a new absurdly-expensive Android Wear watch, the Tag Heuer Connected Modular 45 (that's a mouthful). Now Montblanc, a well-known German manufacturer for luxury watches and other items, has announced its first smartwatch - the Summit.

Available in a variety of cases and straps, the Summit reminds me a bit of the LG G Watch Urbane in terms of design. It's definitely a large watch, with a case diameter of 46mm. While on the topic of design, even though it looks like the Summit has a digital crown, it's just a button.

As for the hardware, it's rocking a Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, 4GB of storage, 512MB of RAM, and Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. You'll notice there is no NFC or LTE abilities, but the Summit does have more sensors than your average Android Wear device - including an E-compass and a barometer. This watch comes with Android Wear 2.0 out of the box.

The Summit has a starting price of $890 - quite higher than other watches with similar specifications cost. Depending on what case and strap you want, you could be looking at a pricetag of $1,020. The watch will go on sale in May.