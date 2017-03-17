LG's bootloop problems have become the butt of the joke online over the past few months. While Samsung was busy cooling down the fire of its Note7 fiasco, LG was getting heat over its freezing LG G4 and V10, among other devices (like the Nexus 5 and 5X). Many reports were surfacing of these phones getting stuck in a bootloop vicious circle, turning on and off, not properly booting, and leaving the owners without any recourse but to ask for a replacement unit... if they were still under warranty.

Now these owners are seeking their day in court thanks to a new class-action lawsuit filed to the California federal court. The plaintiffs are claiming that the G4 was acknowledged by LG as having "loose contact between components," which resulted in these bootloop issues. However, LG didn't recall the device, didn't halt production and fix the problem, replaced faulty devices with ones suffering from the same issue, and refused to honor replacements out of warranty. The same problem reoccurred with the V10.

The suit goes into detail explaining the different damages suffered by owners of the two phones, including loss of data. The plaintiffs are seeking "damages in an amount to be determined at trial," an order for a "comprehensive program to repair all LG phones containing the bootloop defect," undetermined amounts for "restitution, declaratory relief," plus legal fees and costs.

Alternate title: "Objection! Objection! Objection! Objection!" ... Apologies, looks like LG's lawyer is stuck in a bootloop