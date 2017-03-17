If you're not interested in the relatively high price of the Nest, and Honeywell's offerings aren't sitting well with you, then this deal might be worth looking at. Amazon has the EcoBee3 Lite smart theromostat for $143.72, which is a decent savings of $25.28.

The EcoBee works with Alexa, meaning you can control the thermostat with voice commands. Setup is touted as being quick and easy with a step-by-step guide, but EcoBee offers free support if you have trouble. Some other features include monthly savings reports with suggestions on how to improve, constant monitoring for issues, and adapting to your local weather to make sure your house is the perfect temperature.

