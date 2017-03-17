Here we are with another round of freebies in the Play Store. We've got a bunch of apps and games to check out, plus a trilogy, that will cost you nothing. So let's dive in, shall we?

2-bit Cowboy

If you're looking for a platformer styled after the good ol' Gameboy days, then you may want to check out 2-bit Cowboy.

Overcome challenges, earn rewards, track down bad guys, and find stuff. Play as a cowboy or cowgirl, then customize your look with accessories. Explore, gamble, and drink... or ride a horse, tame a wild bull, and wander through underground mines. Just have some fun. Normally $0.99, this game is free for four more days.

Floating Widget

Ever wish you could you do stuff without leaving your current app. This free app is called Floating Widget and it lets you interact with any homescreen widget while you’re using the apps on your device. You can choose from any installed widget, then position it anywhere on your screen. Resize it and make profiles for different occasions. There is a ton of customization here, so have some fun. You would normally shell out $0.99 for this, but the app is free for another two days.

PixUp Zooper

Zooper is a popular custom widget app that hardcore customizers love. It can support multiple packs and styles, and this free app is one of those. PixUp adds some Material Design flair to your Zooper widgets. There's not a whole left to say on this one, except that you need Zooper Pro and Nova Launcher, but it's only free another two days (normally $0.99).

App Lock - Quick AppLock Pro

If your phone does not come with a built-in app locker, and you want to keep some apps private, then this next app might be for you. Quick AppLock Pro locks apps by displaying the lock screen whenever a restricted app is launched. They will remain private until the correct unlocking method is entered.

What sets this apps apart from others is that it immediately locks instead of lagging. There's a lot to see and do with Quick AppLock Pro, so be sure to give it a look-see. While you'd usually pay $2.00, you can grab it for free for another six days.

Screenshot Pro (License)

In case you haven't noticed, we take a lot of screenshots here at AP for app reviews, hands-ons, and device reviews. So this next app is perfect for us and those who love to show off their homescreens (or send us tips). Screenshot Pro takes things a bit further than everyone's favorite Power+Volume Down does, like cutting out the status/nav bars, taking multiple screenshots in very quick succession, and including capture animations. There are six days left on this freebie, but check it out sooner rather than later.

Shadow Blade

Here we have another platformer (a popular genre for mobile games), Shadow Blade. Seek the teachings of the last ninja master to become the ultimate shadow warrior... or something like that. Each level is packed with challenges that will push your ninja stealth skills, but I have confidence that you'll do fine. This game is normally $2.00 and is free for four days.

EXILES

If you liked Ravensword: Shadowlands, then you may want to look at this game. Exiles is a sci-fi 3D RPG that takes place on a distant world. Take on a corrupt government that is trying to enslave its population as you discover more and more hidden truths. You will also fight aliens and robots, so what's not to like?

What's more is that this game is normally $6.99, so the price of free is awesome. Go check out.

Galaxy Storm

If you want to relive the glory days of retro arcade games, then Galaga Galaxy Storm might be worth checking out. It features classic styling and mechanics, with power-ups, invaders, and bosses, to give you that feeling of just how old you are. Get in on this free game, though. While usually $1.49, it's free for two more days.

Ultimate Guitar Tabs & Chords

Before we get going on this final free app, there is a caveat. As near as we can tell, this one is limited to the U.S. That being said, Ultimate Guitar Tabs & Chords is a mobile version of the world's largest catalog of guitar chords, tabs and lyrics. Use it in online or offline mode to learn how to play your favorite songs on acoustic, electric guitar or ukulele.

You can get access to many of the latest popular songs, chord diagrams, quick search, and autoscroll. Ultimate Guitar Tabs & Chords (what a mouthful) is usually $2.99, but it's free to you for another six days.

The Aliomenti Saga Box Set

For our honorable non-app mention today, we have the Aliomenti Saga Box Set (Books 1-3) by Alex Albrinck. These books mix science-fiction and fantasy to tell a story about advanced technology and man who's lost it all. Follow along with the dynamic Will Stark as he learns about the secretive Alliance and his fellow supernaturally gifted people. Normally, these books could cost $5.99, but you can grab them for free right now.