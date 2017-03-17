The LG G6 was officially revealed nearly a month ago, after virtually every aspect of the phone was already leaked. If you're planning on buying it, you can now secure a pre-order from Verizon, AT&T, and Best Buy.

Verizon is currently accepting pre-orders for $28/month for 24 months, or you can buy it outright for $672. Both the Ice Platinum and Black models are available, both in 32GB. Verizon estimates that the phone will ship by March 30 (at the time of writing).

As for AT&T, you'll be paying quite a bit more for the G6. The phone costs $24/month over 30 months for AT&T Next customers, $30/month over 24 months for AT&T Next Every Year subscribers, or $719.99 if you want to buy it without any payment plan. To lessen the pain of that higher cost, AT&T will throw in a Google Home if you pre-order before April 30th. If you pre-order it now, you can expect it to ship sometime between April 4-6.

Next up is Sprint, which is selling the G6 for $29.50/month over 24 months, or $708 outright. However, you do get a free 49-inch 1080p LG TV and a Google Home if you buy it sometime before May 11 (and while supplies last).

Finally, Best Buy is now taking pre-orders for the G6 on Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint. Pricing for the AT&T and Verizon models are identical to buying it straight from the carriers, except the Verizon G6 costs more if you buy it outright - $699 (as opposed to $672). The Sprint G6 will cost you $29.50/month over 24 months, or $729.99 full price. All G6 models on Best Buy currently have a shipping date of April 7, but you also have the option of picking it up in-store.

You can find the links to all the pre-order pages below. T-Mobile, U.S. Cellular, Amazon, and B&H are also expected to sell the phone, but they are not yet accepting pre-orders.