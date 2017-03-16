The LG G6 was announced around three weeks ago, but as is typical with phone launches, we haven't heard much regarding availability aside from acknowledgement from all four major operators that they will be carrying the phone. T-Mobile has now revealed details on their G6's pricing and availability.

T-Mobile will sell you a G6 for $26 down and $26 per month for 24 months, which adds up to $650 for the full retail price. That's a pretty competitive price, considering how the S7 edge and iPhone 7 Plus went for more at launch from the magenta carrier. You're not missing out on much for that price, either; you'll get an 18:9 5.7-inch 1440p display, a Snapdragon 821, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, dual 13MP rear cameras, a 3300mAh battery, and IP68 water resistance. North American G6s are also getting wireless charging.

Additionally, if you purchase your G6 before April 30th, a Google Home will be thrown in free of charge - one of the better device promos we've seen from LG. Personally, I'd still have preferred the 200GB microSD card that came alongside the V10, but hey, free is free.