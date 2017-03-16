OnePlus is on a roll with these updates for its 2016 flagships. Just earlier this month, the OnePlus 3 and 3T received Android 7.1.1 via the Open Beta program, but now the new OS version is rolling out to the stable channel users via an OTA. That was quick.

Here's the changelog for OxygenOS 4.1, which is the same for both phones:

Upgraded Android 7.1.1

Updated Google security patch to 1st March 2017

Added expanded screenshots

Improved picture taking of moving objects with blur reduction

Improved video stability when recording

Improved WiFi connectivity

Improved Bluetooth connectivity

General bug fixes

From the quick turnaround, it would appear that the Open Betas were pretty stable (as they usually are). This update puts the OP3/3T in the very short list of devices with Android 7.1.1, so kudos to OnePlus. Let's hope that this trend continues further into 2017 and beyond.

The OTA is incremental, as usual, so you will just have to wait for now. As of this writing, the downloads page has not been updated with OxygenOS 4.1, but that could change soon.